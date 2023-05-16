JP Morgan Maintains DT Midstream (DTM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.25% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for DT Midstream is 57.99. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.25% from its latest reported closing price of 47.83.

The projected annual revenue for DT Midstream is 957MM, an increase of 3.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.95.

DT Midstream Declares $0.69 Dividend

On May 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share ($2.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 19, 2023 will receive the payment on July 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.69 per share.

At the current share price of $47.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.77%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.10%, the lowest has been 4.22%, and the highest has been 6.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=67).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 858 funds or institutions reporting positions in DT Midstream. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTM is 0.33%, a decrease of 19.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.40% to 102,108K shares. The put/call ratio of DTM is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Energy Income Partners holds 3,668K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152K shares, representing an increase of 14.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 2.22% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,364K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares, representing an increase of 28.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 65.26% over the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking holds 3,314K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,818K shares, representing an increase of 14.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 61.07% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,988K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,827K shares, representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 1.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,938K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,879K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 0.36% over the last quarter.

DT Midstream Background Information

DT Midstream is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, and compression, treatment and surface facilities. The Company transports clean, natural gas for gas and electric utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a target of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction in the next decade. DT Midstream is among the first in the midstream sector to establish net zero goals.

