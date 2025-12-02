JP Morgan Maintains DT Midstream (DTM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.92% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for DT Midstream is $118.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $96.96 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.92% from its latest reported closing price of $121.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DT Midstream is 1,049MM, a decrease of 10.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,095 funds or institutions reporting positions in DT Midstream. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTM is 0.35%, an increase of 4.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 111,625K shares. The put/call ratio of DTM is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,309K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,304K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 7.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,260K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,184K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 4.06% over the last quarter.

59 North Capital Management holds 3,074K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,063K shares , representing an increase of 32.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 33.77% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 2,890K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,873K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 82.12% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,878K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,937K shares , representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 78.72% over the last quarter.

