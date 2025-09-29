JP Morgan Maintains DT Midstream (DTM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.56% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for DT Midstream is $111.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $96.96 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.56% from its latest reported closing price of $113.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DT Midstream is 1,049MM, a decrease of 5.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,130 funds or institutions reporting positions in DT Midstream. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTM is 0.37%, an increase of 10.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 113,511K shares. The put/call ratio of DTM is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 3,599K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,236K shares , representing an increase of 10.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 30.25% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,309K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,304K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 7.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,260K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,184K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,937K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,778K shares , representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 74.59% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 2,873K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,807K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 92.20% over the last quarter.

