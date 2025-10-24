JP Morgan Maintains Dow (DOW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Dow (NYSE:DOW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.61% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dow is $28.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $45.70. The average price target represents an increase of 15.61% from its latest reported closing price of $24.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dow is 56,714MM, an increase of 38.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,839 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dow. This is an decrease of 123 owner(s) or 6.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOW is 0.13%, an increase of 24.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 540,030K shares. The put/call ratio of DOW is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 27,091K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,957K shares , representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 23.33% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 26,230K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,284K shares , representing an increase of 53.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 49.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,709K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,166K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 30.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,065K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,554K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 30.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18,004K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,098K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 64.44% over the last quarter.

