JP Morgan Maintains DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.85% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for DoubleVerify Holdings is $18.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 98.85% from its latest reported closing price of $9.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DoubleVerify Holdings is 818MM, an increase of 11.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 639 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoubleVerify Holdings. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DV is 0.23%, an increase of 7.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 188,485K shares. The put/call ratio of DV is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 26,291K shares representing 16.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,034K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,676K shares , representing a decrease of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DV by 2.79% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,611K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,753K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 0.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,465K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,661K shares , representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 3,739K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,644K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 20.20% over the last quarter.

