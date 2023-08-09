JP Morgan Maintains Dish Network Corp - (DISH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Dish Network Corp - (NASDAQ:DISH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.12% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dish Network Corp - is 15.89. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 92.12% from its latest reported closing price of 8.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dish Network Corp - is 17,001MM, an increase of 6.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 898 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dish Network Corp -. This is a decrease of 69 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DISH is 0.20%, an increase of 44.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.15% to 301,796K shares. The put/call ratio of DISH is 2.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 39,326K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,293K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 33.91% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,326K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 15,711K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,863K shares, representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 28.27% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 14,966K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,333K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 37.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,725K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,527K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 37.03% over the last quarter.

Dish Network Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud native, OpenRAN-based 5G broadband network.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.