JP Morgan Maintains Dillard's (DDS) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.13% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dillard's is 272.85. The forecasts range from a low of 156.55 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.13% from its latest reported closing price of 290.68.

The projected annual revenue for Dillard's is 6,688MM, a decrease of 4.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 27.07.

Dillard's Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $290.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.72%, the lowest has been 0.19%, and the highest has been 2.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dillard's. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 8.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDS is 0.25%, a decrease of 11.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 10,238K shares. The put/call ratio of DDS is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 5,164K shares representing 30.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,180K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 3.03% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 232K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing a decrease of 19.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 2.53% over the last quarter.

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 164K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Clientfirst Wealth Management holds 157K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 5.48% over the last quarter.

DFAT - Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF holds 147K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 2.08% over the last quarter.

Dillard`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dillard's, Inc., is an upscale American department store chain with approximately 282 stores in 29 states and headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Currently, the largest number of stores are located in Texas with 57 and Florida with 42.

