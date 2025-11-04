JP Morgan Maintains Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Denali Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:DNLI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.74% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Denali Therapeutics is $32.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 119.74% from its latest reported closing price of $14.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Denali Therapeutics is 345MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denali Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNLI is 0.26%, an increase of 2.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 157,114K shares. The put/call ratio of DNLI is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 11,592K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,955K shares , representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 65.17% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,582K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,367K shares , representing an increase of 33.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 42.60% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 6,262K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,767K shares , representing a decrease of 8.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 89.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,665K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,410K shares , representing a decrease of 101.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 51.79% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 5,356K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

