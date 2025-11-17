JP Morgan Maintains Dell Technologies (DELL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.08% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dell Technologies is $164.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 34.08% from its latest reported closing price of $122.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dell Technologies is 95,873MM, a decrease of 5.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.41, a decrease of 20.52% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dell Technologies. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DELL is 0.25%, an increase of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 260,472K shares. The put/call ratio of DELL is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,414K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,591K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 17.79% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,504K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,667K shares , representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 17.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,371K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,167K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 42.43% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,314K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,905K shares , representing a decrease of 11.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 60.43% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,905K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,740K shares , representing a decrease of 17.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 76.04% over the last quarter.

