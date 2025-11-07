JP Morgan Maintains Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:DAWN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 143.48% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Day One Biopharmaceuticals is $23.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 143.48% from its latest reported closing price of $9.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Day One Biopharmaceuticals is 160MM, an increase of 19.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Day One Biopharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 6.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAWN is 0.08%, an increase of 28.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.11% to 95,891K shares. The put/call ratio of DAWN is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 6,430K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,098K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,018K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAWN by 22.98% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,723K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,961K shares , representing an increase of 20.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAWN by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 3,723K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,636K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAWN by 23.14% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 3,012K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,060K shares , representing a decrease of 34.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAWN by 46.22% over the last quarter.

