JP Morgan Maintains Darling Ingredients (DAR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Darling Ingredients is $94.86. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 61.60% from its latest reported closing price of $58.70.

The projected annual revenue for Darling Ingredients is $7,251MM, an increase of 11.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nissay Asset Management holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

TIAA SEPARATE ACCOUNT VA 1 - Stock Index Account Teachers Personal Annuity Individual Deferred Variable Annuity holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - NATURAL RESOURCES PORTFOLIO Class I holds 116K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 13.46% over the last quarter.

CFA - VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 14.71% over the last quarter.

Korea Investment holds 120K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing a decrease of 193.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 67.13% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darling Ingredients. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAR is 0.38%, a decrease of 3.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 168,673K shares. The put/call ratio of DAR is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

Darling Ingredients Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Darling Ingredients Inc. is one of the world's leading producers of organic ingredients, producing a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. The Company sells its products around the globe and works to strengthen its promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing its services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels.

