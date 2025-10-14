JP Morgan Maintains Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.53% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Custom Truck One Source is $7.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 18.53% from its latest reported closing price of $6.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Custom Truck One Source is 1,829MM, a decrease of 3.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Custom Truck One Source. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTOS is 0.13%, an increase of 0.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 234,715K shares. The put/call ratio of CTOS is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Equity Advisors holds 156,744K shares representing 69.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,802K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,724K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTOS by 12.86% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,433K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,169K shares , representing an increase of 41.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTOS by 84.42% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 5,198K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,306K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTOS by 37.68% over the last quarter.

PAVE - Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF holds 4,834K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,084K shares , representing a decrease of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTOS by 5.63% over the last quarter.

