JP Morgan Maintains Crown Holdings (CCK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crown Holdings is 109.21. The forecasts range from a low of 86.86 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents an increase of 22.53% from its latest reported closing price of 89.13.

The projected annual revenue for Crown Holdings is 13,283MM, an increase of 7.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.93.

Crown Holdings Declares $0.24 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 10, 2023 will receive the payment on August 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $89.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.08%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.24%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 2.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 921 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crown Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCK is 0.34%, a decrease of 9.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 134,082K shares. The put/call ratio of CCK is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,904K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,443K shares, representing a decrease of 9.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 71.82% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,368K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,966K shares, representing an increase of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 30.51% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,363K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,194K shares, representing an increase of 26.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 33.26% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 4,332K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,173K shares, representing an increase of 26.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 31.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,713K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,651K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Crown Holdings Background Information

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

