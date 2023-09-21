JP Morgan Maintains Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - (CRWD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:CRWD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.82% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - is 184.89. The forecasts range from a low of 129.28 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.82% from its latest reported closing price of 163.89.

The projected annual revenue for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - is 3,018MM, an increase of 14.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWD is 0.40%, a decrease of 11.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 173,103K shares. The put/call ratio of CRWD is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,649K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,754K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 2.80% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 5,311K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,769K shares, representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 12.66% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,069K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,739K shares, representing an increase of 26.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 37.82% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 4,823K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,869K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,010K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,693K shares, representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 725.40% over the last quarter.

Crowdstrike Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

