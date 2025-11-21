JP Morgan Maintains Credicorp (BAP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.76% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Credicorp is $265.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $221.19 to a high of $333.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.76% from its latest reported closing price of $248.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Credicorp is 20,906MM, an increase of 2.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 77.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 665 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credicorp. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 5.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAP is 0.52%, an increase of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 68,041K shares. The put/call ratio of BAP is 4.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 4,900K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,147K shares , representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 8.90% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 3,335K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,038K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,815K shares , representing an increase of 7.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 81.22% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,724K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,754K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,630K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

