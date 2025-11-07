JP Morgan Maintains Corpay (CPAY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.61% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Corpay is $377.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $323.20 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.61% from its latest reported closing price of $278.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Corpay is 4,556MM, an increase of 5.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corpay. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPAY is 0.27%, an increase of 5.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 75,712K shares. The put/call ratio of CPAY is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,856K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,325K shares , representing a decrease of 9.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPAY by 20.23% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,568K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,729K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPAY by 17.67% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 3,856K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,731K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPAY by 44.25% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,289K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,164K shares , representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPAY by 61.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,156K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,089K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPAY by 12.37% over the last quarter.

