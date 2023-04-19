JP Morgan Maintains Corning (GLW) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Corning (NYSE:GLW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.98% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corning is $38.75. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 13.98% from its latest reported closing price of $34.00.

The projected annual revenue for Corning is $15,364MM, an increase of 8.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.29.

Corning Declares $0.28 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $34.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.75%, the lowest has been 2.02%, and the highest has been 4.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RAYD - Rayliant Quantitative Developed Market Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Virtus ETF Advisers holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Schroders Global Multi-Asset Portfolio Class B holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 44.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 25.40% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 7,162K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,803K shares, representing an increase of 32.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 52.36% over the last quarter.

Socha Financial Group holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 16.63% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1950 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corning. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLW is 0.29%, an increase of 14.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 655,979K shares. The put/call ratio of GLW is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Corning Background Information

Corning is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 169-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, and life sciences.

