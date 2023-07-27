News & Insights

JP Morgan Maintains Constellium SE - (CSTM) Overweight Recommendation

July 27, 2023 — 06:56 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Constellium SE - (NYSE:CSTM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.99% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Constellium SE - is 20.06. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 6.99% from its latest reported closing price of 18.75.

The projected annual revenue for Constellium SE - is 8,025MM, an increase of 3.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellium SE -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSTM is 0.48%, an increase of 20.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 156,507K shares. CSTM / Constellium SE - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CSTM is 2.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CSTM / Constellium SE - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Bpifrance holds 16,394K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 15,122K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,605K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 24.96% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,650K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,407K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 22.00% over the last quarter.

JSVAX - Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Class T holds 8,143K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,977K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 23.15% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 4,814K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,505K shares, representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 39.39% over the last quarter.

Constellium SE Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Constellium is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.9 billion of revenue in 2019.

