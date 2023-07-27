JP Morgan Maintains Constellium SE - (CSTM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Constellium SE - (NYSE:CSTM) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.99% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Constellium SE - is 20.06. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 6.99% from its latest reported closing price of 18.75.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Constellium SE - is 8,025MM, an increase of 3.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellium SE -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSTM is 0.48%, an increase of 20.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 156,507K shares. The put/call ratio of CSTM is 2.50, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Bpifrance holds 16,394K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 15,122K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,605K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 24.96% over the last quarter.
Janus Henderson Group holds 10,650K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,407K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 22.00% over the last quarter.
JSVAX - Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Class T holds 8,143K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,977K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 23.15% over the last quarter.
PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 4,814K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,505K shares, representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 39.39% over the last quarter.
Constellium SE Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Constellium is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.9 billion of revenue in 2019.
Additional reading:
- MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
- 2
- Non-GAAP Measures This presentation includes information regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures, including VAR, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton, Free Cash Flow and Net debt. These measures are presented because management uses
- 2
- Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.