JP Morgan Maintains Columbia Banking System (COLB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Columbia Banking System (NasdaqGS:COLB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.65% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Columbia Banking System is $29.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.65% from its latest reported closing price of $26.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Columbia Banking System is 3,848MM, an increase of 100.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 913 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbia Banking System. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLB is 0.25%, an increase of 5.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.42% to 272,358K shares. The put/call ratio of COLB is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,247K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,743K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 6.97% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 8,949K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,567K shares , representing an increase of 15.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 7,817K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,667K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,496K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,999K shares , representing an increase of 19.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 79.91% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,846K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,832K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 11.44% over the last quarter.

