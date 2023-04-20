JP Morgan Maintains Coherent (COHR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.78% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coherent is $61.93. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents an increase of 83.78% from its latest reported closing price of $33.70.

The projected annual revenue for Coherent is $5,543MM, an increase of 25.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bayesian Capital Management holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 18.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 10.97% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Moderate Allocation Portfolio holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 11.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 12.03% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST T. Rowe Price Growth Opportunities Portfolio holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 20.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 8.12% over the last quarter.

Harvest Fund Management Co. holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 94.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHR by 98.50% over the last quarter.

FTXNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 64K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 863 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherent. This is an increase of 649 owner(s) or 303.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COHR is 0.22%, an increase of 6.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6,185.20% to 155,522K shares. The put/call ratio of COHR is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Coherent Background Information

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support its customers.

