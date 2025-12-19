JP Morgan Maintains Cogent Biosciences (COGT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Cogent Biosciences (NasdaqGS:COGT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.81% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cogent Biosciences is $48.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.81% from its latest reported closing price of $39.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cogent Biosciences is 15MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogent Biosciences. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COGT is 0.30%, an increase of 44.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.70% to 168,407K shares. The put/call ratio of COGT is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 9,053K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,640K shares , representing an increase of 70.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COGT by 476.81% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 9,003K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,226K shares , representing an increase of 30.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COGT by 100.88% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 7,886K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,493K shares , representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COGT by 28.43% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 7,250K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,311K shares , representing an increase of 68.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COGT by 333.91% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 6,798K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,964K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COGT by 15.92% over the last quarter.

