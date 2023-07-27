JP Morgan Maintains Coca-Cola (KO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.96% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coca-Cola is 71.22. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.96% from its latest reported closing price of 63.05.

The projected annual revenue for Coca-Cola is 45,230MM, an increase of 2.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KO is 0.64%, an increase of 5.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.53% to 3,212,318K shares. The put/call ratio of KO is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 400,000K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 120,546K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,299K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KO by 8.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 90,818K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,974K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KO by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 76,982K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,894K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KO by 8.54% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 74,632K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,403K shares, representing a decrease of 7.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KO by 16.36% over the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. The company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and other sparkling soft drinks. The Company's hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. The Company's nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. The Company's constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. The Company seeks to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide.

