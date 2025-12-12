JP Morgan Maintains CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond (CMSA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:CMSA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.86% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond is $24.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.08 to a high of $27.53. The average price target represents an increase of 11.86% from its latest reported closing price of $22.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond is 8,240MM, a decrease of 0.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMSA is 0.35%, an increase of 9.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,684K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 633K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares , representing a decrease of 9.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSA by 7.59% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 311K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares , representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSA by 5.42% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 235K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 225K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Ii holds 188K shares. No change in the last quarter.

