JP Morgan Maintains Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Clearwater Analytics Holdings (NYSE:CWAN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.64% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clearwater Analytics Holdings is $31.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.69 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 98.64% from its latest reported closing price of $15.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clearwater Analytics Holdings is 489MM, a decrease of 23.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 821 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearwater Analytics Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWAN is 0.34%, an increase of 12.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.55% to 365,568K shares. The put/call ratio of CWAN is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 9,766K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,042K shares , representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 22.41% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 9,567K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,293K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 20.95% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 8,813K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,840K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 22.88% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,525K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,413K shares , representing an increase of 24.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 2.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,775K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,471K shares , representing an increase of 16.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 12.28% over the last quarter.

