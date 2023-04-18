JP Morgan Maintains Clear Secure Inc (YOU) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Clear Secure Inc (NYSE:YOU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clear Secure Inc is $35.19. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.00% from its latest reported closing price of $26.66.

The projected annual revenue for Clear Secure Inc is $563MM, an increase of 28.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TSGUX - Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aquatic Capital Management holds 57K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

LCLAX - ClearBridge Select Fund holds 167K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,275K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares, representing an increase of 45.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 116.30% over the last quarter.

ISCB - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 13.72% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clear Secure Inc. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 9.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YOU is 0.40%, a decrease of 15.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.63% to 108,682K shares. The put/call ratio of YOU is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

Clear Secure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 5.6 million members and 100+ unique locations and partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. CLEAR Secure has a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

