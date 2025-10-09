JP Morgan Maintains Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.43% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cinemark Holdings is $34.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 28.43% from its latest reported closing price of $26.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cinemark Holdings is 3,188MM, a decrease of 0.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cinemark Holdings. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNK is 0.18%, an increase of 7.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 151,050K shares. The put/call ratio of CNK is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 10,098K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,142K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 31.55% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,281K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,347K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 84.06% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,013K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,631K shares , representing a decrease of 10.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Candlestick Capital Management holds 5,031K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,487K shares , representing a decrease of 9.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,497K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares , representing an increase of 88.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 823.98% over the last quarter.

