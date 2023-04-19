JP Morgan Maintains CIENA (CIEN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of CIENA (NYSE:CIEN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.62% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CIENA is $65.78. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 36.62% from its latest reported closing price of $48.15.

The projected annual revenue for CIENA is $4,290MM, an increase of 11.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PESAX - LargeCap Value Fund III R-1 holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 12.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 3.33% over the last quarter.

DBOAX - BNY Mellon Balanced Opportunity Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 66.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 46.33% over the last quarter.

PESPX - BNY Mellon Midcap Index Fund, Inc. Investor Shares holds 112K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 0.06% over the last quarter.

State Of Michigan Retirement System holds 38K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 1,375.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 87.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 962 funds or institutions reporting positions in CIENA. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIEN is 0.33%, an increase of 6.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 163,894K shares. The put/call ratio of CIEN is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

CIENA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ciena is a networking systems, services and software company. The Company provides solutions that help its customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, the Company builds the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale.

