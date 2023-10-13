JP Morgan Maintains Church & Dwight (CHD) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.30% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Church & Dwight is 102.70. The forecasts range from a low of 82.82 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 19.30% from its latest reported closing price of 86.09.

The projected annual revenue for Church & Dwight is 5,636MM, a decrease of 0.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.15.

Church & Dwight Declares $0.27 Dividend

On July 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.09 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023 received the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $86.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.21%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 1.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Church & Dwight. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHD is 0.28%, a decrease of 0.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 235,312K shares. The put/call ratio of CHD is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,983K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,603K shares, representing a decrease of 7.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 1.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,620K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,560K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 5.43% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 6,669K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,450K shares, representing a decrease of 26.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 13.00% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,470K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,830K shares, representing an increase of 9.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 18.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,816K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,690K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Church & Dwight Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L'IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, FLAWLESS®, and ZICAM®. These thirteen key brands represent approximately 80% of the Company's products sales.

