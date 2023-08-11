JP Morgan Maintains Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.96% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Charles River Laboratories International is 250.16. The forecasts range from a low of 207.05 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.96% from its latest reported closing price of 217.61.

The projected annual revenue for Charles River Laboratories International is 4,188MM, an increase of 0.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles River Laboratories International. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRL is 0.29%, a decrease of 5.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.20% to 58,625K shares. The put/call ratio of CRL is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,506K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,853K shares, representing an increase of 26.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 16.61% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,628K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 12.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,576K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,546K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 12.82% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,407K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,189K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Charles River Laboratories International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them.

