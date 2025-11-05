JP Morgan Maintains CeriBell (CBLL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of CeriBell (NasdaqGS:CBLL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 156.44% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CeriBell is $30.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 156.44% from its latest reported closing price of $11.80 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in CeriBell. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBLL is 0.76%, an increase of 14.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.33% to 29,741K shares. The put/call ratio of CBLL is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 3,967K shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Red Tree Management holds 2,206K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yu Fan holds 1,353K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares , representing an increase of 9.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBLL by 43.54% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,336K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBLL by 19.10% over the last quarter.

ABG-WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP holds 1,088K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

