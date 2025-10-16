JP Morgan Maintains Centuri Holdings (CTRI) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Centuri Holdings (NYSE:CTRI) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.74% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Centuri Holdings is $24.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.70 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 20.74% from its latest reported closing price of $20.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Centuri Holdings is 3,139MM, an increase of 15.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centuri Holdings. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 21.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRI is 0.13%, an increase of 42.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 82.35% to 50,607K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRI is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 6,404K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,486K shares , representing an increase of 61.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRI by 234.77% over the last quarter.

Hill City Capital holds 3,030K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 2,202K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company.

ACK Asset Management holds 2,032K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares , representing an increase of 39.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRI by 82.29% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 1,859K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares , representing an increase of 75.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRI by 531.91% over the last quarter.

