JP Morgan Maintains CDW (CDW) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.97% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CDW is $222.81. The forecasts range from a low of $175.74 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.97% from its latest reported closing price of $165.08.

The projected annual revenue for CDW is $25,933MM, an increase of 9.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.52.

CDW Declares $0.59 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share ($2.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.59 per share.

At the current share price of $165.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.14%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 1.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.55%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blue Square Asset Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 106,615.14% over the last quarter.

M&g Investment Management holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 99.91% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth Fund Class 1 holds 312K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PIONEER VARIABLE CONTRACTS TRUST holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 34.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 60.20% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1591 funds or institutions reporting positions in CDW. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDW is 0.42%, an increase of 7.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 145,117K shares. The put/call ratio of CDW is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

CDW Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 10,000 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the company generated Net sales over $18 billion.

