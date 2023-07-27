JP Morgan Maintains Casey`s General Stores (CASY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Casey`s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.98% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Casey`s General Stores is 267.52. The forecasts range from a low of 232.30 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.98% from its latest reported closing price of 254.82.

The projected annual revenue for Casey`s General Stores is 16,493MM, an increase of 8.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.39.

Casey`s General Stores Declares $0.43 Dividend

On June 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 1, 2023 will receive the payment on August 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $254.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.76%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 1.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1017 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casey`s General Stores. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASY is 0.32%, an increase of 9.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 40,074K shares. The put/call ratio of CASY is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,520K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,524K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,262K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 6.34% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,248K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 8.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,153K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 9.23% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,149K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 7.74% over the last quarter.

Casey`s General Stores Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks.

