JP Morgan Maintains Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Carlyle Secured Lending (NasdaqGS:CGBD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.77% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Carlyle Secured Lending is $14.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.77% from its latest reported closing price of $11.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Carlyle Secured Lending is 160MM, a decrease of 34.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlyle Secured Lending. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 13.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGBD is 0.16%, an increase of 19.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.38% to 26,239K shares. The put/call ratio of CGBD is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Creative Planning holds 4,916K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,872K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGBD by 24.13% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,786K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares , representing an increase of 32.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGBD by 9.84% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 1,652K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares , representing an increase of 32.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGBD by 18.58% over the last quarter.

Rsm Us Wealth Management holds 1,458K shares.

Bank Of America holds 796K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares , representing a decrease of 33.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGBD by 85.73% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.