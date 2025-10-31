JP Morgan Maintains Carlisle Companies (CSL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.52% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Carlisle Companies is $395.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $353.50 to a high of $517.12. The average price target represents an increase of 21.52% from its latest reported closing price of $325.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carlisle Companies is 7,500MM, an increase of 49.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlisle Companies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSL is 0.30%, an increase of 5.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 54,406K shares. The put/call ratio of CSL is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,780K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,438K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares , representing an increase of 24.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 30.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,406K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares , representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 0.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,392K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 3.29% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,059K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares , representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 2.19% over the last quarter.

