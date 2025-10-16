JP Morgan Maintains Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Canadian Solar (NasdaqGS:CSIQ) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.09% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Canadian Solar is $12.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.35 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.09% from its latest reported closing price of $15.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian Solar is 12,978MM, an increase of 119.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Solar. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSIQ is 0.25%, an increase of 18.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.13% to 25,998K shares. The put/call ratio of CSIQ is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,885K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,479K shares , representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 24.91% over the last quarter.

Shah Capital Management holds 1,881K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,906K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 19.95% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,844K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,312K shares , representing a decrease of 25.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 92.25% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 1,815K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares , representing an increase of 17.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 41.64% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 1,285K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares , representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 30.13% over the last quarter.

