JP Morgan Maintains Cambium Networks (CMBM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.96% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cambium Networks is $29.29. The forecasts range from a low of $19.70 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 96.96% from its latest reported closing price of $14.87.

The projected annual revenue for Cambium Networks is $354MM, an increase of 19.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMXAX - SIIT Extended Market Index Fund - holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legato Capital Management holds 57K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

ESCKX - 1290 Essex Small Cap Growth Fund Class R holds 10K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

FECGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMBM by 24.27% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cambium Networks. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 9.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMBM is 0.40%, a decrease of 7.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 27,236K shares. The put/call ratio of CMBM is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cambium Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities and cities worldwide. Millions of its radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. The Companiy's multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. Cambium Networks works with its Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

