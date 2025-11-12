JP Morgan Maintains Cable One (CABO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 167.66% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cable One is $305.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $498.75. The average price target represents an increase of 167.66% from its latest reported closing price of $114.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cable One is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 58.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cable One. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CABO is 0.08%, an increase of 32.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.44% to 7,384K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Burgundy Asset Management holds 472K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABO by 14.61% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 311K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing an increase of 50.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABO by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK holds 288K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABO by 40.32% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 276K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABO by 50.85% over the last quarter.

DAVENPORT & Co holds 272K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares , representing an increase of 10.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABO by 41.93% over the last quarter.

