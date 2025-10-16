JP Morgan Maintains Bunge Global (BG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.36% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bunge Global is $92.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $106.42. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.36% from its latest reported closing price of $93.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bunge Global is 62,349MM, an increase of 22.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 875 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bunge Global. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BG is 0.17%, an increase of 11.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.68% to 124,226K shares. The put/call ratio of BG is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 15,505K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,189K shares , representing an increase of 40.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BG by 59.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,315K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,218K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BG by 4.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,816K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,709K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BG by 3.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,536K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,456K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BG by 4.27% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,290K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,339K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BG by 3.07% over the last quarter.

