JP Morgan Maintains Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.91% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Renewable is $35.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.21 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.91% from its latest reported closing price of $40.85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Renewable is 6,946MM, an increase of 78.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Renewable. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEPC is 0.18%, an increase of 5.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 114,896K shares. The put/call ratio of BEPC is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 10,094K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parnassus Investments holds 5,263K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,856K shares , representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 22.16% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,525K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,431K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 12.95% over the last quarter.

Rare Infrastructure holds 4,310K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,232K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 3,828K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,454K shares , representing an increase of 9.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 18.37% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.