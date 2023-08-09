JP Morgan Maintains Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc - (BRDG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc - (NYSE:BRDG) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.22% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc - is 14.02. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 21.22% from its latest reported closing price of 11.57.
The projected annual revenue for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc - is 411MM, an increase of 42.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRDG is 0.14%, a decrease of 16.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 22,595K shares. The put/call ratio of BRDG is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Jennison Associates holds 2,968K shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,883K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 50.91% over the last quarter.
Burgundy Asset Management holds 2,239K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,242K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 10.23% over the last quarter.
Franklin Resources holds 1,554K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,555K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 9.25% over the last quarter.
FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,411K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
PGOAX - PGIM JENNISON SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 1,391K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Background Information

Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $26 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.
