JP Morgan Maintains Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.69% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bread Financial Holdings is 45.56. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 21.69% from its latest reported closing price of 37.44.

The projected annual revenue for Bread Financial Holdings is 4,184MM, an increase of 48.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.82.

Bread Financial Holdings Declares $0.21 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $37.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.09%, the lowest has been 0.84%, and the highest has been 9.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.32 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bread Financial Holdings. This is a decrease of 47 owner(s) or 7.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFH is 0.13%, a decrease of 15.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.78% to 59,115K shares. The put/call ratio of BFH is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 5,798K shares representing 11.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,945K shares, representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 12.32% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,237K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,868K shares, representing a decrease of 28.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 23.49% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,875K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,668K shares, representing a decrease of 42.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 90.20% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 1,798K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,937K shares, representing a decrease of 7.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 16.65% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,729K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bread Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alliance Data® is a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions that measurably change consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its partners create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. A FORTUNE 500 and S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ nearly 8,000 associates at 45 locations worldwide.

