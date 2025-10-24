JP Morgan Maintains Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.64% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bread Financial Holdings is $71.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 9.64% from its latest reported closing price of $65.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bread Financial Holdings is 4,663MM, an increase of 85.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 689 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bread Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFH is 0.20%, an increase of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 59,640K shares. The put/call ratio of BFH is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 3,595K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,005K shares , representing a decrease of 11.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 5.69% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,721K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares , representing an increase of 14.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 22.83% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,693K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 7.48% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,491K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,462K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 3.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,417K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares , representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 0.59% over the last quarter.

