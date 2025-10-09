JP Morgan Maintains Bowhead Specialty Holdings (BOW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Bowhead Specialty Holdings (NYSE:BOW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.90% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bowhead Specialty Holdings is $39.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 53.90% from its latest reported closing price of $25.98 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bowhead Specialty Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOW is 0.43%, an increase of 13.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 32,645K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gallatin Point Capital holds 10,968K shares representing 33.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Family Investments holds 5,024K shares representing 15.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,701K shares , representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOW by 22.32% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 988K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,423K shares , representing a decrease of 43.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOW by 86.00% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 815K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 802K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOW by 16.93% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 703K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares , representing a decrease of 50.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOW by 36.40% over the last quarter.

