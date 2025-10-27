JP Morgan Maintains Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.13% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is $129.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 42.13% from its latest reported closing price of $91.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is 10,849MM, a decrease of 7.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAH is 0.22%, an increase of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 140,790K shares. The put/call ratio of BAH is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,600K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,047K shares , representing a decrease of 25.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 27.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,997K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 11.21% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 3,371K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,129K shares , representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 5.32% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,229K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,376K shares , representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 13.54% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,040K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,160K shares , representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 10.31% over the last quarter.

