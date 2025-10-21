JP Morgan Maintains Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.81% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust is $20.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 15.81% from its latest reported closing price of $17.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Blackstone Mortgage Trust is 633MM, an increase of 167.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 537 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone Mortgage Trust. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BXMT is 0.16%, an increase of 7.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 136,650K shares. The put/call ratio of BXMT is 1.95, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,077K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,604K shares , representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 8,601K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,311K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,251K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 13.14% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,125K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,685K shares , representing a decrease of 13.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 14.43% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,995K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,070K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 11.55% over the last quarter.

