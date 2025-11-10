JP Morgan Maintains BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.95% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings is $117.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $71.94 to a high of $140.70. The average price target represents an increase of 27.95% from its latest reported closing price of $91.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings is 22,187MM, an increase of 6.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.37, a decrease of 13.13% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,349 funds or institutions reporting positions in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BJ is 0.34%, an increase of 17.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 179,305K shares. The put/call ratio of BJ is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 5,712K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,591K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 5,139K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,946K shares , representing an increase of 42.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,792K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,639K shares , representing an increase of 24.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 83.37% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,312K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,367K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 9.01% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,301K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,307K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 11.02% over the last quarter.

