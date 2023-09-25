JP Morgan Maintains BioAtla (BCAB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 697.77% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioAtla is 14.28. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 697.77% from its latest reported closing price of 1.79.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BioAtla is 4MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioAtla. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 32.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCAB is 0.04%, a decrease of 15.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.56% to 33,513K shares. The put/call ratio of BCAB is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 4,321K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 3,674K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,624K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCAB by 12.12% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,895K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares, representing an increase of 15.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCAB by 28.83% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,501K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,268K shares, representing an increase of 15.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCAB by 28.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,303K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BioAtla Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioAtla® is a San Diego biotech company that develops novel monoclonal antibody and cell based therapeutics using our proprietary Conditionally Active Biologics™ (CAB) and Comprehensive Integrated Antibody Optimization (CIAO!™) platforms. These and other proprietary technologies (protected by more than 150 issued patents and patent applications) allow it to develop novel biologics (CABs) that are better drugs in multiple ways including more selective targeting of cancer tissue and improved manufacturability. Improved selectivity for the tumor microenvironment (TME), even when the target is also found in normal tissue, not only improves safety and thus therapeutic index but also expands the universe of potential drug targets, enabling the treatment of previously untreatable cancers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.