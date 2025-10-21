JP Morgan Maintains BBB Foods (TBBB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.41% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for BBB Foods is $33.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.41% from its latest reported closing price of $28.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BBB Foods is 76,717MM, an increase of 14.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in BBB Foods. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBBB is 0.41%, an increase of 3.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 54,333K shares. The put/call ratio of TBBB is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 6,724K shares representing 10.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,719K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBBB by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,731K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,357K shares , representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBBB by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 2,839K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,834K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBBB by 15.26% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,639K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,273K shares , representing a decrease of 24.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBBB by 20.68% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 2,419K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,289K shares , representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBBB by 21.20% over the last quarter.

