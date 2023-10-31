JP Morgan Maintains Baxter International (BAX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.65% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Baxter International is 50.83. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 58.65% from its latest reported closing price of 32.04.

The projected annual revenue for Baxter International is 15,348MM, an increase of 1.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1708 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baxter International. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAX is 0.24%, an increase of 18.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 493,554K shares. The put/call ratio of BAX is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,754K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,626K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 4.49% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,254K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,197K shares, representing an increase of 39.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 291.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,044K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,776K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 4.05% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,717K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,786K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,629K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,971K shares, representing an increase of 15.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 20.43% over the last quarter.

Baxter International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, it has been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations.

